Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Epstein Becker & Green on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Urgent Care Solutions to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of Gemini Rorie, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for requesting FMLA leave. The case is 3:22-cv-01188, Rorie v. Urgent Care Solutions LLC.

Connecticut

September 21, 2022, 4:29 PM