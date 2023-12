News From Law.com

A trio of big law firms are guiding one of the largest M&A deals announced this month, Nippon Steel's $14.1 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel. Ropes & Gray advised Nippon Steel, Japan's largest steelmaker, in the deal, while Milbank and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz advised U. S. Steel.

December 18, 2023, 3:49 PM

