Three Am Law 100 firms are advising on the proposed merger between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Thomas Jefferson University, the two entities entering into a nonbinding letter of intent on Tuesday to continue negotiations in the coming months. The combined health system would host 30 hospitals and more than 62,000 employees spread across Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, according to reports from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Health Care

December 20, 2023, 3:03 PM

