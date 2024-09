News From Law.com

Julie Jones, chair of Ropes & Gray, will serve a second five-year term beginning in January in that leadership role, and Chicago partner Neill Jakobe has been appointed vice chair for a five-year term.The firm also announced on Tuesday that managing partner David Djaha will complete his five-year term in that role at the end of 2024 and will retire in 2025.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 24, 2024, 8:00 AM