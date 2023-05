Who Got The Work

Timothy J. Lowe and Jacob D. Radecki of McDonald Hopkins are defending Rise Interactive Media & Analytics against a data breach class action. The case, which arises from a Nov. 2022 cyberattack, was filed March 23 in Illinois Northern District Court by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins, is 1:23-cv-01836, Roper v. Rise Interactive Media & Analytics, LLC.

Illinois

May 08, 2023, 9:14 AM

