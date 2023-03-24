New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a data breach class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court against digital marketing company Rise Interactive Media & Analytics. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Nov. 2022 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01836, Roper v. Rise Interactive Media & Analytics, LLC.

Business Services

March 24, 2023, 6:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Tiffany Roper

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Rise Interactive Media & Analytics, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct