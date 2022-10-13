Who Got The Work

Ray Quinney & Nebeker shareholders Blake M. Biddulph, Kristy M. Larsen, Rick L. Rose and Strong & Hanni shareholder Sade A. Turner have stepped in to represent Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, and other defendants in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 29 in Utah District Court by by Adams Davis PC on behalf of plaintiffs whose minor child died while operating an allegedly defective Polaris off-road vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Nuffer, is 4:22-cv-00061, Roper et al v. Crosby et al.

Automotive

October 13, 2022, 8:08 AM