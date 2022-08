New Suit - Product Liability

Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court. The court case was filed by Adams Davis P.C. on behalf of plaintiffs whose minor child died while operating an allegedly defective Polaris off-road vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00061, Roper et al v. Crosby et al.

Automotive

August 29, 2022, 7:41 PM