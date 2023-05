Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Quarles & Brady and Watson Caraway Midkiff & Luningham on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against electric scooter rental company Bird to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Perdue & Kidd and the Firouzbakht Law Firm on behalf of Sahra Roozbehani, who allegedly crashed due to a braking defect. The case is 5:23-cv-00613, Roozbehani v. Bird Rides Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 12, 2023, 2:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Sahra Roozbehani

defendants

Bird Rides, Inc.

defendant counsels

Watson Caraway Midkiff & Luningham LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims