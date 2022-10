New Suit - Trademark

Rooted Ministries, an Alabama-based Christian ministry, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Friday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, accuses the Colorado-based defendant of providing the same services under an identical mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01329, Rooted Ministries Inc v. Rooted Ministries Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 14, 2022, 7:39 PM