New Suit - Employment

Dickinson Wright Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease; and Cooley LLP filed a real property lawsuit on behalf of Root, an auto insurtech that monitors driving behavior through an app, and other plaintiffs in Florida Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit brings claims against Collateral Damage LLC, Eclipse Home Design, Brinson Caleb 'BC' Silver and other defendants. The complaint contends that the defendant Silver was hired as Root's chief marketing officer and hired his former colleagues who allegedly conspired with him to form a money-funneling scheme. The plaintiffs are asserting over $9 million in damages and claim that the defendants invoiced Root, deposited payments to Silver's business Collateral Damage and used the money to purchase luxury properties in California and Florida. The defendants are represented by Thompson Hine LLP. The case is 1:23-cv-22126, Root Inc. v. Silver.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 11:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Root, Inc.

Caret Holdings, Inc.

Root Insurance Agency, LLC

defendants

Brinson Caleb "BC" Silver

Collateral Damage, LLC

Eclipse Home Design, LLC

Paige McDaniel

Quantasy & Associates, LLC

William Campbell

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property