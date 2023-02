New Suit - Contract

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Dakota Asset Services LLC, Roosevelt Management Company LLC and other plaintiffs. The sealed complaint targets Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01244, Roosevelt Parent LLC et al v. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

Investment Firms

February 15, 2023, 11:19 AM