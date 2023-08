Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Friday removed a lawsuit which names AIG's Western World Insurance and Prime Rate Premium Finance Corp. to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Gunn Law Group on behalf of Janet Colleen Roop and William Roop, centers on a dispute over a settlement stemming from underlying injury litigation. The case is 8:23-cv-01742, Roop et al v. Prime Rate Premium Finance Corporation, Inc.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Janet Colleen Roop

William Roop

Plaintiffs

Gunn Law Group

Gunn Law Group, PA

defendants

Western World Insurance Company

Prime Rate Premium Finance Corporation, Inc.

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract