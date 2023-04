Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against FedEx to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, over alleged religion-based employment discrimination, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-10822, Rooney v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 18, 2023, 1:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Rooney

defendants

FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination