Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a real estate lawsuit against Providence Homeowners Association to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Tracy Lin on behalf of property owners Jeffrey Rooker and Rongjuan Rooker, accuses the HOA of abusing its authority by banning Section 8 tenants without any grandfathering provisions and imposing a $300 registration fee, about four times the prevailing market rate in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. The case is 1:22-cv-00497, Rooker et al. v. Providence Homeowners Association Inc.

Real Estate

November 11, 2022, 7:24 PM