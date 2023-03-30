Who Got The Work

Jay B. Kasner, Peter B. Morrison and Tansy Woan of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have entered appearances for Amgen, the maker of Neulasta, Enbrel and other pharmaceuticals, its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The case, filed March 13 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and AsherKelly on behalf of Roofers Local No. 149 Pension Fund, accuses the defendants of filing misleading financial statements that failed to disclose the company's $10 billion in tax liabilities and penalties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:23-cv-02138, Roofers Local No. 149 Pension Fund v. Amgen Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 30, 2023, 10:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Roofers Local No. 149 Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Amgen Inc.

Peter H. Griffith

Robert A. Bradway

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws