New Suit - SEC Enforcement

Amgen, the maker of Neulasta, Enbrel and other pharmaceuticals, its CEO and CFO were hit with a securities class action Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and AsherKelly on behalf of Roofers Local No. 149 Pension Fund, accuses the defendants filing misleading financial statements that failed to disclose the company's $10 billion in tax liabilities and penalties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02138, Roofers Local No. 149 Pension Fund v. Amgen Inc. et al.