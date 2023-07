Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Deutsch Kerrigan & Stiles on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkley Insurance to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Melchiode Marks King on behalf of Roof Technologies and Green Systems of Louisiana, challenges the defendant's denial of workers comp benefits for an employee who suffered a workplace injury on a construction site. The case is 3:23-cv-00536, Roof Technologies Inc. et al. v. Berkley Insurance Co.

Insurance

July 11, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Green Systems of Louisiana, Inc.

Roof Technologies, Inc., et al

defendants

Berkley Insurance Company

defendant counsels

DeutschKerrigan LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute