Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lockridge Grindal Nauen and Haynes and Boone on Thursday removed a lawsuit against United Rentals, a Connecticut-based rental equipment company, to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Baillon Thome Jozwiak & Wanta on behalf of Ryan Ronquist, who claims he was wrongfully terminated. The case is 0:22-cv-03153, Ronquist v. United Rentals, Inc.