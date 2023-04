Who Got The Work

Justin Kerner of Ballard Spahr has entered an appearance for PNC Financial Services in a pending fraudulent transfer lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 17 in New York Eastern District Court by Zarin & Steinmetz on behalf of Ronald Webb Builders LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:23-cv-01299, Ronald Webb Builders LLC v. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 03, 2023, 6:44 AM

