New Suit

PNC Financial Services and Paul N. Boutane were sued Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by Zarin & Steinmetz on behalf of Ronald Webb Builders, contends that Boutane obtained illegal access to the plaintiff's email and induced one of the plaintiff's clients to wire $460,500 into a bogus bank account that was neither opened nor maintained by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01299, Ronald Webb Builders LLC v. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. et al.