New Suit - Contract

Alston & Bird filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Georgia Middle District Court on behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc. The suit seeks to enjoin Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia Inc. from unlawfully transferring $4 million in assets to an unrelated entity after its license agreement with the plaintiff had been terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00207, Ronald Mcdonald House Charities, Inc. v. Ronald Mcdonald House Charities Of West Georgia, Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 30, 2022, 3:23 PM