Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against medical diagnostics company Exagen to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Robert L. Hill on behalf of former CEO Fortunato Ron Rocca, accuses the defendant of failing to pay incentives and bonuses under a severance agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-01086, Rocca v. Exagen Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 12, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Fortunato Ron Rocca

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Robert L. Hill

defendants

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

Exagen Inc.

defendant counsels

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations