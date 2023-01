Who Got The Work

Robert S. Hawkins of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Union Pacific in a pending lawsuit. The case, which seeks to enforce an arbitration award, was filed Nov. 23 in Wyoming District Court by pro se plaintiff Richard P. Romero. Union Pacific is also represented by Hall & Evans. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, is 2:22-cv-00244, Romero v. Union Pacific Railroad.