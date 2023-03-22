Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Day on Wednesday removed an employment class action against Saputo Dairy Foods USA to California Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw on behalf of current and former Saputo employees. The suit alleges that Saputo has failed to pay minimum wages and meal and rest periods to employees. Saputo Dairy Foods USA, LLC is represented by Jones Day. The case is 1:23-cv-00427, Romero v. Saputo Dairy Foods USA, LLC.

March 22, 2023, 6:35 PM

