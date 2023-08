Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kiernan Trebach LLP on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against TJX and Marshalls to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Craig A. Altman on behalf of Elizabeth Romero. The case is 2:23-cv-03022, Romero v. Marshalls, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 07, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Romero

defendants

The TJX Companies, Inc.

John Does 1 - 500

Marshalls, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kiernan Trebach

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims