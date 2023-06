Who Got The Work

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman partner Douglas H. Sanders has entered an appearance for Luis R. Cartagena-Vazquez in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed April 24 in Puerto Rico District Court by GS Law Offices on behalf of Martha Alondra Romero. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pedro A. Delgado-Hernandez, is 3:23-cv-01196, Romero v. Cartagena Vazquez et al.

Puerto Rico

June 08, 2023, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Martha Alondra Romero

Ms. Martha Alondra Romero

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Wilfredo A. Geigel

defendants

AB and C

Luis R. Cartagena-Vazquez

Mr. Luis Cartagena Vazquez

defendant counsels

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision