Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Alcon, the Texas-based eye care company, to Washington Western District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by Lasher Holzapfel Sperry & Ebberson on behalf of Lisa Romero. The case is 2:22-cv-01247, Romero v. Alcon Vision, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 06, 2022, 8:31 PM