Removed To Federal Court

National General Insurance, an Allstate company, and other insurers on Tuesday removed an insurance class action to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by J. Davis Law Firm on behalf of drivers claiming that they were denied automotive insurance benefits in breach of state law due to 'undisclosed driver' designations. The defendants are represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The case is 2:22-cv-04667, Romero et al v. National General Insurance Company et al.