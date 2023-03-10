Who Got The Work

Sul Lee and J. Spencer Young of the Sul Lee Law Firm have entered appearances for Hyekyoung Jang and Junko Austin in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Jan. 24 in Texas Western District Court by Justicia Laboral LLC on behalf of two food prep workers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia, is 5:23-cv-00090, Romero et al v. Junko Austin, LLC. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 10, 2023, 7:37 AM