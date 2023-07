New Suit - Consumer

TD Bank, Target and Ras Lavar LLC were sued on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was brought by attorney Paul G. Wersant on behalf of Katie Romano. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01293, Romano v. TD Bank N.A. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 11, 2023, 6:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Katie Romano

Plaintiffs

Paul Gerard Wersant

defendants

Target Enterprise Inc.

TD Bank N.A.

Ras Lavar LLC

nature of claim: 890/