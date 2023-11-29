Who Got The Work

Jonathan W. Thomas and Briggs M. Wright of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton have entered appearances for Pincus Plastic Surgery PC and cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon Dr. David Pincus in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 30 in New York Eastern District Court by Harris Beach on behalf of Dr. John Layliev, North Shore Plastic Surgery and other plaintiffs, contends that the defendants use of the 'North Shore' mark is likely to cause confusion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, is 2:23-cv-08086, Romanelli, M.D., P.C. et al v. Pincus Plastic Surgery, P.C. et al.

Health Care

November 29, 2023, 8:02 AM

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims