Online dating company Match Group LLC, owner of Match.com, Tinder and dozens of other dating sites, filed suit in Dallas County against a start-up alleging it uses artificial intelligence suitors that stand in for actual humans. The lawsuit alleges CupidBot.ai uses artificial intelligence to automate the process of browsing user profiles, matching clients with other users—"and deceptively striking up conversations and making dates."

March 15, 2024, 4:41 PM

