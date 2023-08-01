New Suit - Employment

Ross Stores, doing business as DD's Discounts, was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case was filed by the Law Offices of Zandro E. Palma on behalf of a retail associate who claims that she was terminated in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about being subjected to a hostile work environment and race- and national origin-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01466, Roman v. Ross Dress for Less Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 01, 2023, 4:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Diana C. Roman

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of Zandro E. Palma, PA

defendants

Ross Dress for Less Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches