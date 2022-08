Who Got The Work

Wilson Elser partner Matthew D. Valauri has entered an appearance for Murali Jyothee in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed July 6 in New York Southern District Court by Jaroslawicz & Jaros on behalf of Francisco Roman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:22-cv-05732, Roman v. Jyothee.

New York

August 20, 2022, 12:36 PM