New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Hanesbrands was slapped with a data breach class action Monday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The court case, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, centers on a 2022 ransomware attack that allegedly exposed the personal information of former and current Hanesbrands employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00044, Roman v. Hanesbrands, Inc.