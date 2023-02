New Suit

M&T Bank, KML Law Group and attorney Eric Kishbaugh were hit with a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit on Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Joanne Marie Roman and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00308, Roman et al. v. M&T Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2023, 5:02 PM