New Suit - Employment

3M, the producer of Post-It notes and other consumer and industrial goods, was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Barnes Law and attorney Jonathan W. Crisp on behalf of Hannah Romaine Cleckner, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02055, Romaine Cleckner v. 3M Company.