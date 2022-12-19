New Suit

BMW subsidiary Rolls-Royce Corp. and Zurich Insurance Group subsidiary American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Co. sued Ghafari Associates LLC Monday in New York Southern District Court over alleged breach-of-contract. The lawsuit, brought by McLaughlin & Stern, seeks $1.2 million in damages after the defendant allegedly failed to include an adequate freeze protection plan in the design of a cooling tower. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10681, Rolls-Royce Corporation et al v. Ghafari Associates, LLC.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 7:48 PM