Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Top Tier Solar Solutions, a family-owned provider of residential solar arrays, and certain executives to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a former contractor for the defendants, and by the contractor’s parents, who purchased a solar system from the defendants. The former contractor alleges that the defendants subjected him to race-based discrimination and terminated him in retaliation for reporting the discrimination. He further alleges that the defendants purposefully failed to submit an interconnection application for the solar system purchased by his parents as a form of retaliation. The case is 3:23-cv-00191, Rollinson et al v. Top Tier Solar Solutions, LLC et al.

Energy

March 31, 2023, 3:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Jackson Rollinson

Andrew O'Darius Rollinson

Vanessa Fri-Cia Rollinson

defendants

Anthony Feick

Austin Taylor

Jacob Hovley

Jacob P. Van Wynen

Mark Wagoner

Pete Van Wynen

Samuel Van Wynen

Top Tier Solar Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination