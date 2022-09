New Suit - Class Action

Samsung was hit with a data breach class action on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Hausfeld, DiCello Levitt Gutzler and Lite DePalma Greenberg & Afanador on behalf of customers whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised due to negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05767, Rollins v. Samsung Electronics America Inc.