New Suit - Class Action

Samsung Electronics was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a March and July 2022 breach impacting the sensitive and confidential personal identifiable information of millions of Samsung current and former customers. The suit is backed by DiCello Levitt Gutzler; Lite Depalma Greenberg & Afanador; and Hausfeld LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05767, Rollins v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.