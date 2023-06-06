New Suit - Federal Employers Liability Act

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was sued Tuesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The court case, which seeks $2 million in damages, was brought by The Moody Law Firm on behalf of a Norfolk Southern electrician who claims he was injured when he slipped on the steps of a locomotive. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00125, Rollins v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

June 06, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Vince J Rollins

Plaintiffs

Moody Law Firm

defendants

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act