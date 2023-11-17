Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholders Richard J. Valladares and Justin K. Victor and John R. Lowery and Jessica C. Lawrence of Mozley Finlayson & Loggins have stepped in as defense counsel to Collie Greenwood and Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), respectively, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Oct. 3 in Georgia Northern District Court by Buckley Bala Wilson Mew on behalf of a former manager of labor & employee relations who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting FMLA leave for his high blood pressure. The suit also pursues race, age and gender disability discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:23-cv-04515, Rollins v. Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (Marta) et al.

Government

November 17, 2023, 9:43 AM

