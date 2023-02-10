Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Law Office of Jennifer T. Dewees on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against GP Enterprise d/b/a Pippen Motor Co., Cincinnati Insurance, OneMain Holdings and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Alabama Car Lawyers on behalf of Brandy J. Rollins, accuses the defendants of selling a 2007 Jeep Wrangler which was previously declared a total loss. The case is 2:23-cv-00176, Rollins v. GP Enterprise LLC et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 7:55 PM