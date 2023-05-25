Who Got The Work

John R. Maley and Mitchell Osterday of Barnes & Thornburg have stepped in to represent Paul Kiley, the CEO of co-defendant Monkey Rung, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 15 in Indiana Northern District Court by Barrett McNagny LLP on behalf of hardware company Roller Ready LLC, accuses the defendants of advertising Roller Ready products as their own to draw in potential consumers to Monkey Rung's competing products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly A. Brady, is 1:23-cv-00068, Roller Ready LLC v. LA Systems LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 1:01 PM

