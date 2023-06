New Suit - Contract

Continental Resources and Petro-Hunt LLC were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in North Dakota District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid oil and gas royalties, was filed by the Vogel Law Firm on behalf of David Rolfsrud and Gena Rolfsrud. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00109, Rolfsrud et al. v. Continental Resources Inc. et al.

Energy

June 02, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

David Rolfsrud

Gena Rolfsrud

Vogel Law Firm (fargo)

Vogel Law Firm

defendants

Continental Resources, Inc.

Petro-Hunt, L.L.C.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract