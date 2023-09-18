Who Got The Work

Andy Nikolopoulos and Nicholas B. Corser of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Jewelry Unlimited Inc. and its owner Wafi Amin Lalani in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 31 in Georgia Northern District Court by Sheppard Mullin; Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton; and Gibney, Anthony & Flaherty on behalf of Rolex Watch U.S.A. Inc., pursues claims against the defendants for selling counterfeit watches with the 'Rolex' mark and misappropriating the plaintiff’s intellectual property for their own financial gain. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr., is 1:23-cv-03391, Rolex Watch U.S.A., Inc. v. Jewelry Unlimited, Inc., et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 18, 2023, 7:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Rolex Watch U.S.A., Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gibney Anthony Flaherty

Sheppard Mullin

Maja Szumarska

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

defendants

Jewelry Unlimited, Inc.

Wafi Amin Lalani

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims