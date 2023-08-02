New Suit - Trademark, False Advertising

Sheppard Mullin and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of luxury watch brand Rolex Watch U.S.A. Inc. The suit pursues claims against Jewelry Unlimited Inc. and its owner Wafi Amin Lalani for selling counterfeit watches with the 'Rolex' mark and misappropriating the plaintiff’s intellectual property for their own financial gain. The suit is also backed by Gibney, Anthony & Flaherty. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03391, Rolex Watch U.S.A., Inc. v. Jewelry Unlimited, Inc., et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 02, 2023, 4:30 AM

Rolex Watch U.S.A., Inc.

Gibney Anthony Flaherty

Sheppard Mullin

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

Jewelry Unlimited, Inc.

Wafi Amin Lalani

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims