Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Epstein Becker & Green removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against PepsiCo to New York Southern District Court on Monday. The lawsuit seeks an emergency order enjoining PepsiCo from terminating a distribution agreement, under which the plaintiffs distributed PepsiCo products in and around New York City for more than thirty years. PepsiCo's termination of the contract is allegedly based on revelations that two of the plaintiffs' employees were observed shoplifting from a Target store. The suit was filed by Sacco & Fillas on behalf of Roleo Beverage Corp. and Leonard Costa. The case is 1:22-cv-06921, Roleo Beverage Corp. et al. v. Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of New York Inc.